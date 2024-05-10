5 Smart Home Devices & Accessories You Can Find At Home Depot

In recent years, the "smart home" concept has become increasingly mainstream. What was once the incredibly expensive home of the future, seemingly out of reach of anyone but wealthy homeowners, has managed to become part of the lives of people who live in homes as small as studio apartments. Wi-Fi hardware has gotten a lot smaller and a lot cheaper, and with that comes a whole ecosystem of "smart" devices, some of which don't come at that much of a premium over their "dumb" equivalents.

If you're in the market for a new air conditioner, for example, and the Wi-Fi-enabled version of your preferred model is available for a comparable price to the old-school one or even at a small premium like $50 or less, then it makes a lot of sense to get the "smart" one. For a small up-front investment, you gain the ability to save energy and annoyance on brutal summer days by turning the air conditioner on a few minutes before you get home instead of arriving at your hot, humid swamp of an abode or wasting energy by leaving it on while you're out.

The Home Depot is not necessarily an obvious destination for tech products, but as a leading home improvement chain, it's only natural that it carries a wide array of smart home devices in a dedicated smart home section. We don't have the time to look at all of them, but we have enough to examine five well-reviewed products and categories that you can find in the home improvement chain. A more in-depth explanation of why these products were chosen will be provided at the end of the article.