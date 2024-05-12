10 Huge Mistakes That Could Be Damaging Your Smartphone

It's amazing to think of how radically smartphones have changed the world. It wasn't that long ago people were virtually unreachable once they left their homes. Now, pretty much everyone has some kind of device on them where they can receive calls, send messages, and check on social media accounts to stay up-to-date on everything going on in the world. But since the technology is still relatively new, it's understandable there's quite a bit that people don't understand about what they have in their purse or pocket. And they may inadvertently set themselves up for disaster.

There are several daily habits that could be shortening the lifespan of your phone. A surprising number of people say they upgrade their smartphone every year or two, but some prefer to hang onto theirs for as long as possible. If you want to increase your chances of sticking with the same phone for an extended period of time, you need to be careful about how you use it. Everything from charging your phone to where you decide to store it can have long-ranging consequences.

Of course, no two phones are the same. Even if you insist that any of the following hasn't damaged your phones too badly in the past, it doesn't mean they're things you should continue doing. Making your phone last just a little bit longer can save you some money and plenty of headaches, so keep these tips in mind.