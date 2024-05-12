Why Your Samsung Phone Randomly Turns Off (And How To Turn It Back On)

Samsung is one of the most popular phone manufacturers in the U.S., second only to Apple — while still dominating the rest of the Android market share. The company releases new models regularly, and we've seen both Samsung's best and worst smartphones over the years. Rest assured, no matter what price point you're shopping at, there's always a Samsung Galaxy that fits your requirements.

For the most part, the modern Samsung smartphone provides a high-quality experience with a snappy user interface and other hidden features that will make your Galaxy even better. However, there are imperfections in the form of bugs. The most extreme of which includes your phone shutting down for seemingly no good reason.

This can be stressful and annoying if you can no longer rely on your phone to do important tasks without the fear of it powering off. Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution for such abnormalities, there are a few ways you can diagnose the issue and fix it yourself. If you've been suffering the plight of your Samsung phone shutting down unexpectedly, we recommend giving this article a read until the end.