Why Your Samsung Phone Randomly Turns Off (And How To Turn It Back On)
Samsung is one of the most popular phone manufacturers in the U.S., second only to Apple — while still dominating the rest of the Android market share. The company releases new models regularly, and we've seen both Samsung's best and worst smartphones over the years. Rest assured, no matter what price point you're shopping at, there's always a Samsung Galaxy that fits your requirements.
For the most part, the modern Samsung smartphone provides a high-quality experience with a snappy user interface and other hidden features that will make your Galaxy even better. However, there are imperfections in the form of bugs. The most extreme of which includes your phone shutting down for seemingly no good reason.
This can be stressful and annoying if you can no longer rely on your phone to do important tasks without the fear of it powering off. Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution for such abnormalities, there are a few ways you can diagnose the issue and fix it yourself. If you've been suffering the plight of your Samsung phone shutting down unexpectedly, we recommend giving this article a read until the end.
Common reasons for unexpected shutdowns
Let's begin by addressing some of the most common reasons that cause a smartphone to shut down — battery draining and memory-hogging apps. Despite the growing gigabytes of RAM and faster processing speeds in smartphones, certain apps or features may take a significant toll on the battery. If your Samsung phone has a low battery percentage but switches off prematurely, don't be too concerned. You can remove power-draining apps or utilize the built-in power-saving modes to help you maximize battery life across your devices.
Overheating is another issue that can cause all sorts of performance problems. Although Samsung devices don't automatically shut down, they do send warning messages and will disable a few features like high brightness or charging. There are ways to tell if your Android phone is overheating, either when using or charging it. You should avoid using your phone in direct sunlight if it's a hot day, and if you notice it's overheating when charging, take it off the power temporarily until it cools off. Prolonged exposure to heat may eventually cause damage to the phone's battery, which could, in turn, result in sudden shutdowns.
Samsung phones have an auto-restart feature, too, that does exactly what it says. If you have this toggle turned on accidentally, this could explain random shutdowns. To disable this feature, launch the Settings app, navigate to Battery and device care, tap on the three-dotted menu up top, and turn off the Auto restart at set times toggle.
Physical damage or obstructions
Software is not always to blame — certain hardware components of your phone may cause problems, too. Despite the advertising, your Samsung phone may not be as water-resistant as you thought. Any history of water damage could have come back to haunt your phone's functionality. In such a case, seek a professional repair since any remnants of water wouldn't play well with the electronics inside your smartphone.
A more likely possibility is damage to your phone's power source. Batteries are typically lithium-ion cells that chemically age as time passes. If your battery isn't able to output the voltages required for your phone to keep running, it will result in it powering off and restarting. Your phone may be due for a battery replacement if the device is drastically slowing down, overheating, or shutting down unexpectedly. It's worth checking as your Samsung phone may be eligible for a free battery replacement, depending on its warranty — and it's highly recommended you get it serviced through the official Samsung channels.
It's also worth checking if your case is physically obstructing any of the hardware buttons on your phone, sending it into a reboot cycle. Try taking the case off and ensuring there is enough tolerance between it and the power button. While you have your phone naked, also ensure that your buttons are clicky and functional. Faulty or sticky buttons could cause your phone to shut off.
Troubleshooting your Samsung phone
Have you caught the pattern yet? Unexpected shutdowns may be directly caused by your phone's battery health. There are a few troubleshooting steps you can undertake to find out why. First, look for any obvious physical battery damage. Samsung phones have been known to swell up, and in such a case, safety should be your immediate priority. You can contact Samsung support for a resolution. Furthermore, if you have a phone with a removable battery, ensure the connecting pins are free of dust and moisture.
For a Samsung device without a user-replaceable battery, you can force restart it by holding the side and volume down keys simultaneously until it reboots. If your phone isn't turning on at all, this could be due to a dead battery or bricked software. If your phone has been drained to zero, it takes a while for it to turn back on. Leave it plugged in and check back for the charging indicator. Try switching wall outlets and using an official or different charging adapter and cable to see if that helps. It may take a few hours to charge your device, so be patient with the various outlets or adapters you try.
Diagnose issues using the safe mode
Most Android phones have a built-in safe mode feature that can be used to troubleshoot various components of the OS. Samsung recommends the use of this mode to diagnose any issues that may be caused by the software itself. The safe mode disables any third-party apps, which allows you to determine if the shutdowns are being caused by an app or the phone's software itself. To enter safe mode on a Samsung phone, access the power menu, tap and hold the power off option until you see a safe mode icon, then tap on it.
Use your phone while it's in the safe mode. If this temporarily fixes the unexpected shutdown issues, you can be certain that an app installed is causing the nuisance. Reboot your phone again, look for any suspicious app installations, and remove them. If you still suffer from the shutdowns in the safe mode, try updating your Samsung phone to the latest software version.
If all else has failed — it's time to bite the bullet and reset your Android device. This will purge all apps, photos, videos, and other data to bring your Samsung phone back to its out-of-the-box condition. Make sure you transfer all files manually, or back everything on your phone up using Google services, before you perform a factory reset.