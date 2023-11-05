How To Use The Built In Safe Mode Feature On Android To Troubleshoot Problems

There's no getting around it — apps go hand in hand with the smartphone experience. You've probably downloaded your fair share of apps over the life of your tablet or phone. For the most part, apps make our lives better, keeping us entertained, helping us keep track of our finances, and making it easy to stay in touch with friends and family. However, occasionally, apps can fail us, wreaking havoc on our phones and causing more trouble than they're worth. If you notice your Android phone freezing, restarting on its own, running slow, or crashing, a rogue app may be to blame.

When this happens, you can use Android's safe mode to help you identify and fix problematic apps. Safe mode is a diagnostic tool that turns off all third-party apps installed on your phone, allowing you to troubleshoot issues and determine whether the problem you're experiencing is with your operating system or a specific app.

Since safe mode often requires testing each app individually, it can be time-consuming. Before moving to this step, it's a good idea to search the internet to find out if others are experiencing the same issue. That way, you can delete the troublesome app without resorting to safe mode. However, If your search doesn't yield any results, it's time to use safe mode to diagnose the problem.