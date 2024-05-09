Google Pixel Fold 2: Everything We Know So Far

Google has been launching exclusive phones since the early days of Android, and now it's competing against other OEMs in the foldable market. It started in 2010 with the Nexus devices, meant to provide Google's ideal smartphone experience, manufactured by Google's partners. But in 2016, the Nexus was nor more as the search giant shifted its strategy with the launch of the first Pixel phone. The company was now designing its hardware in-house, along with custom versions of Android that were exclusive to the Pixel. Last year, the company expanded its efforts with the Pixel Fold.

Although Google's first foldable earned praise, the market is heating up. Today, companies like Samsung are seeing more competition from the likes of OnePlus and Motorola. Even Apple is rumored to be working on a foldable.

In the meantime, a probable release date for the second-generation Pixel Fold is fast approaching. Google launched the first Pixel Fold at its annual I/O developers' conference, and we expect it and many other Android goodies at this year's event, scheduled to start May 14.

We already think we know quite a bit about the upcoming Pixel Fold. Google is notoriously bad at keeping its upcoming phones a secret, and has even preempted leakers by sometimes releasing pictures of its devices. While that isn't the case this time, there's still plenty we can surmise about the Pixel Fold 2, from hardware upgrades to software tweaks. So, let's dive in.