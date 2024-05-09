9 New Trucks That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient
Fuel economy in trucks is vastly different today than it was even 20 years ago. Today, buying a brand-new truck will net you an average of 22 MPG. In 2002, that number was closer to 19. In the 1980s, it was around 16 to 18 MPG and in the 1960s and '70s, you'd be lucky to get 13 to 15 MPG. While pickup trucks are best known for being workhorses with serious towing and payload capabilities, that has almost always come at the expense of fuel efficiency. Things are starting to turn around, however, as the government continues to crack down on emissions.
So, while trucks still don't come close to the most fuel-efficient cars on the road today, they are quite literally miles better than their ancestors were in terms of fuel consumption. A variety of tech has helped in this endeavor. There are more and more hybrid trucks than ever before with a few brands, including GMC and Ford, offering full EV trucks that use only battery power. In addition, advancements in engine design along with the use of smaller engines have also helped.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the most fuel-efficient trucks you can buy today. All of these trucks are above the 22 MPG average that we have in 2024 and are vastly more fuel efficient than older trucks from even 10 years ago. For the list, we do have some EV trucks, so we'll use miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) to show how they compare to their internal combustion brethren. Kelly Blue Book has a good primer on how MPGe is calculated if you need a refresher.
Ford F-150 Hybrid (24 MPG)
The Ford F-150 is one of the most popular pickup trucks in the United States and Ford has done a decent job of making their lineup more fuel efficient. There are myriad trims and drivetrain combinations, but for this article, we'll focus on models with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6. If you haven't shopped for a vehicle in the last decade, the term hybrid might invoke feelings of high fuel economy but low performance. After all, it took the 2010 Toyota Prius a leisurely 10 seconds to reach 60 MPH.
That is not true anymore. The hybrid V6 in modern Ford F-150s produces 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. Those are pretty good figures for a truck that gets 24 MPG in the city and on the highway. The hybrid V6 is also capable of putting in work. Ford rates the truck with a 12,700-pound tow rating with a payload capacity of 2,120 pounds. In short, you're getting the better fuel economy of a hybrid engine while also still getting all the power of an internal combustion engine.
It isn't the most fuel-efficient truck on the list, but it is about as close to a regular truck as you can get while also getting a sizable boost in fuel economy. Arguably the best-selling point for the F-150 is its 24 MPG in the city. Most modern trucks still get well below 20 MPG in the city, which means the F-150 can save you quite a bit at the fuel pump if you do a lot of city driving.
Chevy Silverado 1500 (26 MPG)
GM has some tricks up its sleeve as well if you're looking for greater fuel economy. The standard Chevy Silverado 1500's fuel economy isn't anything to write home about, as the standard 2.7-liter turbocharged inline four can do 18 MPG in the city and 22 on the highway, while the 5.3-liter V8 can do 16 in the city and 22 on the highway. The big winner in the lineup is the 3.0L turbo diesel inline six that can do 23 MPG in the city and 29 MPG on the highway. That gives you 26 MPG combined. Opting for four wheel drive lowers that to 23 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway.
Those are very respectable numbers for a non-hybrid drivetrain. The turbo diesel boasts 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough for most work-oriented tasks. It can carry 1,930 pounds and tow up to 13,300 pounds when properly equipped. This theme is prevalent throughout our entire selection of trucks, but it still bears repeating — you can get good fuel economy while also having a truck that can do the kinds of work that a truck is expected to be able to do. The only downside is that the 3.0-liter turbo diesel is not a common engine, so you may have problems finding it on dealership lots.
It is also worth noting that the GMC Sierra is right up there with the Chevy Silverado. GM uses the same engines in both trucks, which means the GMC Sierra also has the same 3.0-liter turbo diesel as the Silverado. As such, if you prefer the looks or features of the GMC Sierra but still want that turbo diesel, you do have multiple options.
Ford Maverick Hybrid (37 MPG)
The Ford Maverick Hybrid is where the MPG numbers start flying off the page a bit. At a steady 37 MPG combined, the truck competes with some of the most fuel-efficient cars ever made. The non-hybrid variant can do 23 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway with front-wheel drive and 22 MPG and 30 MPG respectively with all-wheel drive. That's respectable enough to make this list on its own merits, but the Maverick does even better when you add in the hybrid powertrain. That bumps up the figures to 37 MPG combined, or 40 MPG in the city and 33 on the highway.
The hybrid drivetrain is a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine paired with a CVT. The gas engine can do 162 horsepower while the electric motor can do 126 horsepower. Together, they're rated for 191 horsepower and up to 173 pound-feet of torque. That said, you don't get great towing numbers with the Maverick Hybrid. The truck is rated for just 2,000 pounds of towing and 1,500 pounds of payload. That's enough to tow your weekend toys, but those with more strenuous needs may want to look at a larger truck.
The tradeoff is that you get the fuel economy of a car or crossover SUV mixed with the utility of a truck. The match seems to be resonating with buyers as the small pickup outsells its nearest competitor, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a fairly hefty margin. It also helps that the Ford Maverick Hybrid is less expensive than most of its competitors with a starting MSRP of $24,900 for the 2024 model year. That makes it fuel efficient, inexpensive, and thanks to its smaller stature, pretty easy to drive.
GMC Hummer EV (47 MPGe)
The GMC Hummer EV is the first of several fully EV trucks on the list, and this one is an exercise in excess. The truck weighs over 9,000 pounds, which is mostly due to its battery packs, but is also a result of the fact that this is simply a massive truck. It's also quite expensive, starting at over $98,000 and reaching $140,000 at the highest trim level. For that price, you get a truck that can crab walk, go from zero to 60 MPH in an incredible 3.1 seconds, and achieve reasonably good fuel economy in the process.
The original GMC Hummer EV was rated for 51 MPGe in the city and 43 MPGe on the highway, which is 47 MPGe combined. Modern versions can do even better, which the 2024 model boasting a 53 MPGe combined, or 59 MPGe in the city and 48 MPGe on the highway. The speed and battery efficiency on a truck that weighs as much as the GMC Hummer is actually quite impressive. The triple electric motor is capable of making an estimated 1,000 horsepower along with producing 1,200 pound-feet of torque.
As far as capacity goes, the truck variant can tow up to 12,000 pounds while the SUV variant can do 10,000 pounds. Payload capacity is less generous with a GMC-rated 1,300 pounds. However, that is mostly due to the truck's already heavy body and battery packs. The above numbers may also vary depending on the configuration, such as a dual-motor configuration that does 570 horsepower. So, if you're interested, make sure to do some extra research.
Chevy Silverado EV (63 MPGe)
Chevy jumped on the EV train for its iconic Silverado lineup starting in 2023. It was originally available to fleet and commercial customers first with a consumer launch planned for summer 2024. It looks similar to its gas-powered counterpart, albeit with a restyled front end and truck bed. Otherwise, Chevy did a nice job making it look like a modern truck without too many futuristic design flourishes. The truck starts at $74,800 for the base model and ranges all the way up to $106,895 for the RST First Edition trim.
Powering the Silverado EV is a dual electric motor design that is surprisingly efficient and also powerful. Chevy boasts that the truck will get 67 MPGe in the city and 59 MPGe on the highway. The 63 MPGe combined total is very respectable considering the size of the truck. The dual electric motor is rated for between 510 and 754 horsepower depending on which trim you buy and can do zero to 60 MPH in 5.4 seconds. It also adds 10,000 pounds of towing with a payload capacity of up to 1,440 pounds. According to Car and Driver, Chevy is working on a variant that can tow 20,000 pounds that'll join the lineup eventually.
Those who prefer GM's styling over Chevy's can also check out the GM Sierra EV. However, the Silverado gets 450 miles of range out of its 200-kWh battery while the GMC Sierra only gets 400 miles out of the same sized battery pack. So while the Sierra EV is still plenty efficient, Chevy is doing it better, at least for this generation.
Ford F-150 Lightning (68-70 MPGe)
The Ford F-150 Lightning turned heads when it first launched in 2022. The first iteration of the truck had over 200,000 reservations and was a huge success for Ford. The truck has only gotten better going into the 2024 model year. Ford offers six trim levels on the F-150 Lightning, ranging from the $57,090 Pro trim all the way up to the $95,090 Platinum Black Extended Range trim. Those prices are hard to digest for many people, but the base trim is a bit less expensive than most competitors, including the aforementioned Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV.
There are two battery packs available on the F-150 Lightning, and these will ultimately determine its range and MPGe. The standard pack can do 76 MPGe in the city and 61 MPGe on the highway, good for a 68 MPGe combined total. The extended range battery bumps those figures to 78 MPGe in the city and 63 MPGe on the highway, which is approximately 70 MPGe combined. The battery pack size also determines your electric motor power. Ford pairs the smaller battery pack to a dual electric motor that can do 452-horspower. The motor on the extended battery pack variants bumps those figures to 580 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.
As such, the F-150 Lightning also has two tow figures. The less powerful engine can tow 7,700 pounds with a 2,000-pound payload capacity. Opting for the extended range version bumps the towing to 10,000 pounds but reduces the payload to 1,800 pounds. With more options at more price points, the F-150 Lightning is an enticing offer. However, the Silverado EV gets more range with 450 miles versus the F-150's 320.
Rivian R1T (64-78 MPGe)
The Rivian R1T is one of the higher-end options for EV trucks, as even the base edition comes with amenities you typically only see in higher trim levels on other trucks, like ventilated seats and wood interior trim. Of course, that all comes at a price. The base Rivian R1T is $71,700 and the Launch Edition can range up to $88,800. On top of that, there are several add-ons, including a stronger engine and larger battery pack, that can add well over $10,000 to the price tag. Fully loaded, the truck can easily top $100,000.
There are two engine options on the R1T. The first is a dual electric motor configuration that makes up to 665 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers increase to 835 horsepower with the optional quad electric motor. With the stronger motor, the truck can get from zero to 60 MPH in 3.4 seconds, which is blisteringly fast for a truck. According to Rivian, the truck can tow up to 11,000 pounds with a 1,760 pound payload capacity. Like most EV trucks, the range depletes quickly when you tow, but so does regular fuel economy on gas-powered trucks.
Speaking of fuel economy, the Rivian R1T gets between 64 MPGe combined or 78 MPGe combined depending on your configuration. Those configurations boast a total range of either 270 miles, 352 miles, or 410 miles depending on which battery size you opt for. When properly equipped, it's one of the best trucks if you want to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to efficiency.
Ram 1500 REV (74 MPGe estimated)
There is still a lot we don't know about the Ram 1500 REV, which is set to be Dodge's first-ever EV truck when it officially launches for the 2025 model year. Dodge is already hyping the truck up as among the best in its class with plenty of options for various types of buyers. The price should be somewhat close to the Ford F-150 lightning with reasonably affordable base trims that drift closer to $100,000 at the high end. Of course, that's reasonably affordable for an EV, so it's expected to start just north of $50,000.
Ram has been generous with the pre-release specifications. The truck will come with two battery pack sizes. One is 168 kWh while the other is 229 kWh, and these will give the truck 350 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively. That 500-mile range will be tops in the segment if Ram can pull it off. We don't yet know the specs on the electric motor that'll come with the 229 kWh pack, but Ram has revealed that the 350-mile variant will have 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque. While that isn't the most powerful engine Dodge has ever built, it'll be plenty powerful for everyday use.
Performance figures are also very promising. Ram says the truck will do zero to 60 MPH in 4.4 seconds, which is very fast for a truck. In addition, Ram says the truck will be able to tow up to 14,000 pounds with a 2,700-pound payload capacity when properly equipped, which would make both figures at the top of the EV truck segment as well. You'll need to wait to check it out, but Dodge and Ram are pulling out all the stops for this one.
Tesla Cybertruck (approximately 92 MPGe)
The Tesla Cybertruck is a bit of a curiosity. Unlike most trucks, gas-powered or EV, the Cybertruck doesn't have EPA estimates and the truck's range is only an estimate — even from Tesla. So, there are some questions as to what kind of efficiency this truck has. It matches the Ford F-150 in terms of price. The least expensive rear-wheel drive model runs for $57,390, while the Cyberbeast trim goes all the way up to $96,390. Each of the three trims has different range estimates and performance metrics.
What we do know is that the truck is rated for 11,000 pounds of towing and boasts anywhere from 600 horsepower and 7,435 pound-feet of torque to 845 horsepower and 10,296 pound-feet of torque. Those torque numbers are directly from Tesla. In terms of estimated range, Tesla says that the trucks can do approximately 250 miles on the low end and 340 miles on the high end of things. For speed, the lowest trim does zero to 60 MPH in 6.5 seconds while the Cyberbeast can reportedly do it in an insane 2.6 seconds.
For battery efficiency, the best data we have is a test performed by Edmunds. The publication put the Tesla through its paces, testing its battery limits for 11.5 hours and measuring its battery drain. That test had the Cybertruck traveling at an average speed of 40 MPH with 60% city driving and 40% highway driving. The results indicated that their variant of the Cybertruck had 334 miles of range, which, when added up, comes out to about 92 MPGe. The Cybertruck has certainly seen its fair share of controversy, but it's turned out to be pretty good with battery efficiency.