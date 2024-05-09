9 New Trucks That Are Surprisingly Fuel Efficient

Fuel economy in trucks is vastly different today than it was even 20 years ago. Today, buying a brand-new truck will net you an average of 22 MPG. In 2002, that number was closer to 19. In the 1980s, it was around 16 to 18 MPG and in the 1960s and '70s, you'd be lucky to get 13 to 15 MPG. While pickup trucks are best known for being workhorses with serious towing and payload capabilities, that has almost always come at the expense of fuel efficiency. Things are starting to turn around, however, as the government continues to crack down on emissions.

So, while trucks still don't come close to the most fuel-efficient cars on the road today, they are quite literally miles better than their ancestors were in terms of fuel consumption. A variety of tech has helped in this endeavor. There are more and more hybrid trucks than ever before with a few brands, including GMC and Ford, offering full EV trucks that use only battery power. In addition, advancements in engine design along with the use of smaller engines have also helped.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the most fuel-efficient trucks you can buy today. All of these trucks are above the 22 MPG average that we have in 2024 and are vastly more fuel efficient than older trucks from even 10 years ago. For the list, we do have some EV trucks, so we'll use miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) to show how they compare to their internal combustion brethren. Kelly Blue Book has a good primer on how MPGe is calculated if you need a refresher.