Apple Pencil Not Syncing To Your iPad? Here's What You Need To Know

Designed to work seamlessly and in tandem with its various iPad models, the Apple Pencil opens doors for a lot of people to create within the Apple ecosystem, whether you're an illustrator, an editor, or someone who just enjoys making handmade notes. Aside from its artistic uses like drawing, the Apple Pencil is also a great tool for taking notes by hand and marking up documents. Additionally, iPad users can even use a lot of Apple Pencil tips and tricks, like taking quick screenshots, scribbling, or customizing its double tap tool. That is if you can get your Apple Pencil to sync with your iPad when you need it.

While there are a lot of benefits to going wireless, it does have a few caveats, such as devices refusing to connect. Unfortunately, the Apple Pencil isn't immune to this issue. For example, there are plenty of possible reasons why your Apple Pencil isn't syncing very well, such as not being charged, having issues with pairing, or software update needs.

Thankfully, there are strategic steps that you can take to discover what is actually wrong with your Apple Pencil and ways to get it back in working order with your iPad.