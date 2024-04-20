How To Check Your Apple Pencil's Battery Percentage

One of the simplest ways to check your Apple Pencil's current battery percentage is using Apple's battery widget. If you're yet to explore widgets, we recommend starting out with the battery widget; it not only displays your iPad's current charge level, it also displays the battery percentage of other Apple products that are connected to your iPad including the Apple Watch, AirPods, and of course, the Apple Pencil.

You can easily add widgets to your iPad's home screen. To do so, long-press on an empty part of the home screen. Tap the plus icon in the upper-left corner of the screen when it appears, then scroll down until you see Batteries. The battery widget is available in three different sizes: small, medium, and large. Since you'd like to see the battery level of your Apple Pencil, choose either medium or large.

Now, whether you have the first-generation, second-generation, or USB-C Apple Pencil, you should be able to see your stylus' current battery percentage, given that it is paired with your iPad and located nearby. If you don't see your Apple Pencil even when it's paired to your iPad and within range, the stylus may have depleted its charge already.