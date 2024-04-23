5 Classic Hondas That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

Soichiro Honda, who founded Honda Motor Company in 1948, had the inspiration to adapt generator engines to move bicycles after World War II. Fast-forward decades and the company is now best known for making economical cars like the Accord and Civic, as well as its long-lasting and reliable four-and six-cylinder engines – not to mention its line of high-output engines that produce as much as 520 horsepower.

Some of these motors have gone in Honda's more enduring models, many of which are still available on the used market, often with very affordable price tags attached — though how long they'll remain inexpensive is anyone's guess. If you're looking to add a classic Honda hatchback or sedan to your own collection but don't want to break the bank, consider picking up a Del Sol, first-generation Accord, or one of the other models on this list.

[Featured image by PeteCaz via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed]