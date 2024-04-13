5 iOS 17 Features To Take Advantage Of, If You Haven't Already

It's been a while since the initial release of iOS 17. Suppose you regularly update your iPhone to run on the latest version of its operating system. In that case, you should be familiar with some of the newest features available, like the ability to create customizable contact posters or easily exchange contact details with fellow iPhone users through NameDrop. You may also have noticed that you're no longer fiercely ducking censored, now that Autocorrect has loosened the reins on blocking profanity in texting.

Apart from the obvious changes to some of Apple's stock apps — such as Messages' brand-new expandable menu that contains a myriad of compatible apps and other enhancements, or the ability to leave a video or audio message when someone doesn't answer your FaceTime call — there are other seemingly hidden features and settings that you ought to take advantage of. In case you haven't discovered them yet, below are a few iOS 17 features worth looking into (and using more often).