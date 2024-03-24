OnePlus Watch 2 Vs. Galaxy Watch 6: How Do They Compare?

Unlike most other Chinese-origin brands, OnePlus has successfully wooed American consumers with spectacular hardware. While the fondness it enjoys is limited to its smartphones, such as the OnePlus 12, and accessories, such as the Buds 3, the brand has never stopped exploring newer product categories. The OnePlus Watch 2 is the latest addition to that roster and was announced at the Mobile World Congress 2024 as the company's first Wear OS smartwatch.

Unlike the diverse market for Android phones, options with the Wear OS remain limited despite Google's reinvigorated interest in the segment. That also means you do not have to mull over dozens of options before choosing a product that suits you. Samsung, which relinquished its own Tizen OS and adopted Wear OS in 2021, leads with the highest sales.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, launched in 2023, are among the most desirable Wear OS smartwatches. But OnePlus now looks to dent this popularity by offering lucrative features such as a claimed four-day battery, faster charging, and promises of superior performance. In this article, we discuss how the OnePlus Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 6 compare.