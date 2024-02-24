5 Apps For Creating And Editing Spreadsheets On Android Devices

We've transitioned from using smartphones as fun ways to text and call our loved ones to them being widely applauded as multipurpose tools. The improvements in processing power and advancements in software have made it possible for one to exclusively use their phone for work-related tasks — and what's better than being able to create a spreadsheet while you're away from your laptop or PC?

When it comes to options, you might be surprised to find that popular alternatives to Microsoft Excel for Windows and macOS are also available for Android, and fortunately, all of them work as advertised and carry over most, if not all, the functionality to the smaller screen. Still, the Play Store is notorious for being flooded with low-effort and sometimes ad-hogging applications, especially in the productivity category.

Navigating through this endless catalog might seem like finding a needle in a haystack, but there are reliable gems sprinkled in that aid you in creating, editing, and managing spreadsheets with ease. You'll notice that most of our recommendations are from software giants known for similar products for PC and Mac — making it easier for you to pick the one you're already familiar with on the big screen.