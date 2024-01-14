5 Upcoming Android Phones To Be Excited About In 2024

2023 was an eventful year for the Android smartphone market, with many major brands entering the foldable phone category. Samsung is the pioneer of foldable smartphones with its Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold series, and it finally has competition from Google and OnePlus, both of which launched their first foldable devices in 2023. While we'll likely see this trend continue in 2024, this year's focus seems to be on generative AI.

Chipset makers like MediaTek and Qualcomm are going all in on generative AI, bringing many awesome things to your next smartphone. Both MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip can generate an image using Stable Diffusion in less than one second. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also features an on-device AI assistant, enabling voice-activated photo and video editing.

Many of 2024's flagship Android phones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, so we should see more applications of generative AI as the year goes on. There's a lot to look forward to this year, with Samsung kicking off the launches with the Galaxy S24 series, followed by OnePlus with the 12 and 12R. As the year progresses, we expect to see Google's mid-range Pixel 8a, Samsung's next-generation foldable, and finally, the Pixel 9 series flagships in the fall. With that said, let's take a look at the most anticipated Android phones coming in 2024.