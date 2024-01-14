How To Pair Bose Headphones To Your iPhone Or Android
Years ago, wearing a pair of chunky headphones attached to your cassette or CD player was a status symbol. For music lovers, it let us transition from listening to music at home to everywhere we'd like, whether it is doing your grocery, getting your reps in at the gym, or just admiring a dramatic sunset. However, there was one problem that always got in the way for music listeners of this generation: wires.
Annoying headphone wires would get caught in between clothing, snag on bags, and make it difficult to move around in general. Thankfully, technology has evolved enough that this problem now belongs in the past (or with people who still prefer it old school). While many people still love the style and cost-effective sound quality of wired headphones, a lot of people have transitioned to using wireless headphones instead. And when one thinks of headphones, Bose is one of the best manufacturers in the business.
Although Bose has been around for decades, it continues to be one of the top brands that audiophiles watch for the next generation listening technology. In 2022, Statista claimed that the Bose Corporation generated $3 billion of sales, which includes its audio equipment, home audio systems, and professional audio equipment segments. Bose has several headphone models for different kinds of listeners, from over-ear, in-ear, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Here are some of them:
Types of Bose Headphones
Some of Bose's popular headphone models include the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones, which can oscillate between being able to easily listen to a conversation to instantly quieting things down, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, which consistently tops lists for noise canceling earbuds. Although its attempts at innovation don't always fly, like when it launched its Bose Frame Sunglasses with AR and Speakers, it is still a household brand for a reason. Aside from ordinary headphones, Bose even has FDA-cleared product lines catered to people with mild to moderate hearing loss.
For its wireless products, Bose uses Bluetooth to find and pair with your mobile phone. Named after a Viking leader, who historians claimed either had a dead "blue" tooth or loved eating blueberries, Bluetooth as technology has been used in consumer technology since 1999. Because it doesn't use cellular data, it's great for connective uses that don't necessarily require the internet, like headphones.
Although Bluetooth remains the same across devices, the way to enable pairing mode on your headphones will vary across models. Typically, it will require you to press a button, which signals it to begin the pairing process. If you can't seem to find how to enable pairing for your Bose headphones, you can check with the official manual for help. Alternatively, you may consult an in-store or online customer service professional. Once your Bose headphones are ready for pairing, here's how to connect with your iPhone or Android phone.
How to pair Bose headphones on an iPhone
Similar to adding your AirPods to your iPhone as a paired device, here's how you can pair your Bose headphones as well:
- On your iPhone, open your Settings app.
- Tap Bluetooth.
- In the Bluetooth tab, toggle on the button next to Bluetooth.
- Once Bluetooth is enabled, scroll down until you see the Other Devices.
- Wait until your Bose headphones appear among the device names.
- Tap your device's name and pair it.
Once paired, you will be able to see your Bose headphones under My Devices. Then, you can easily connect it to your iPhone in the future.
Aside from your iOS not being updated, there are plenty of other reasons why your iPhone may not be able to pair devices via Bluetooth. If you encounter Bluetooth pairing issues, Apple suggests things like bringing your devices close, checking the 'Privacy' section of your iOS settings, and checking if your devices are charged. And if all else fails, you could always contact Apple Support.
How to pair Bose headphones on Android
For Android mobile phone owners, the actual steps to pair your Bose headphones will vary depending on your mobile phone model. Unlike iPhones, the user interface and experience will vary across Android manufacturers. To pair Bluetooth headphones, such as Bose, on an Android phone, here's how:
- On your phone, navigate towards your Settings app.
- Under the general or connections category, select Bluetooth.
- Find the name of your Bose headphones and tap it.
- Confirm the device pairing.
If your Android phone is struggling to find your Bose headphones or other devices, there are several fixes you can try, such as refreshing your device, turning it on and off, as well as cleaning it. Although Bluetooth has been around for decades, it's still not a perfect technology and can sometimes need tinkering to work properly.
Alternatively, you can try connecting your Bose headphones to another device, like your computer, and see if the issue lies with the headphones itself. If you do find that your Bose headphones are the problem, you should contact their customer support or the retailer where you've purchased them to see if you can get a repair or replacement.