How To Pair Bose Headphones To Your iPhone Or Android

Years ago, wearing a pair of chunky headphones attached to your cassette or CD player was a status symbol. For music lovers, it let us transition from listening to music at home to everywhere we'd like, whether it is doing your grocery, getting your reps in at the gym, or just admiring a dramatic sunset. However, there was one problem that always got in the way for music listeners of this generation: wires.

Annoying headphone wires would get caught in between clothing, snag on bags, and make it difficult to move around in general. Thankfully, technology has evolved enough that this problem now belongs in the past (or with people who still prefer it old school). While many people still love the style and cost-effective sound quality of wired headphones, a lot of people have transitioned to using wireless headphones instead. And when one thinks of headphones, Bose is one of the best manufacturers in the business.

Although Bose has been around for decades, it continues to be one of the top brands that audiophiles watch for the next generation listening technology. In 2022, Statista claimed that the Bose Corporation generated $3 billion of sales, which includes its audio equipment, home audio systems, and professional audio equipment segments. Bose has several headphone models for different kinds of listeners, from over-ear, in-ear, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Here are some of them: