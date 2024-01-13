How To Turn On Facebook's Dark Mode Feature In The Browser Or App

Many people spend a good chunk of their day either in front of a computer or scrolling their mobile phone. Although you can certainly take breaks away from your keyboard or enable Do Not Disturb, at the end of the day, you'll likely experience varying issues caused by prolonged exposure to a bright screen, like eye strain, headaches, or overall fatigue. If you tend to use your phone right before you go to bed, its bright screen cal also negatively affect your sleep quality as it can overstimulate your senses and cause alertness when you should be winding down. One thing that can help is viewing websites in dark mode whenever possible.

Dark mode is a device setting that lets you switch all background elements to a darker color, most often black. When enabled, forefront elements such as text are switched to a white or light font color so you can still easily read against a dark background without needing to squint. In some cases, opting for dark mode can even preserve battery life.

Most computers and mobile devices let you switch to dark mode through system preferences, which should affect most pages and apps that you access. Certain websites and apps also let you directly enable dark mode for them specifically, in case you're not ready to go dark for everything. One such platform is Facebook.

By default, Facebook uses black text against a white background for its main feed, with buttons appearing in bright Faceook blue. If you want to try a more discreet and less strenuous color scheme, below are several methods for switching your Facebook view to dark mode.