Here's How You Can Tell If Someone Has Seen A Message You Sent On Facebook Messenger

As of September 2023, Facebook Messenger holds the title as the most-used messaging platform in the U.S. Given the amount of Facebook users that access the app to stay in touch with friends, businesses, and yes, even strangers, it's only a matter of time before someone encounters issues with the service. A common example is sending a message to someone by accident.

The good news is, the ability to unsend Messenger messages has been available for quite some time now. You can even unsend old messages, either for just you or for everyone included in the chat thread. However, it's important to keep in mind that people may have already seen your message before you decided to take it back. How do you verify that? Through read receipts.

Facebook Messenger employs a variety of icons to inform users of the delivery status of messages they've sent to others. If you've used Facebook Messenger before, you should've been able to see all variations at some point whenever you chat with someone via facebook.com, messenger.com, or the Messenger mobile app.