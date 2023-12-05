5 Times Android Beat iPhone To New Features - And 5 Times It Failed

Android versus iPhone is the rivalry that dominates the smartphone world. While often centered around performance, design, and user experience, one arena where Android has consistently made waves is in the race for cutting-edge features. While Android has oftentimes been boldly leading the charge, beating the iconic iPhone to the punch, there have also been plenty of times when the green robot has stumbled in its pursuit of innovation.

As an open-source operating system, Android has long prided itself on its flexibility and adaptability, a stark contrast to the far more controlled environment of Apple's iOS. This characteristic has paved the way for Android to introduce groundbreaking features that have left iPhone users gazing across the platform divide with a mix of awe and envy.

On the flip side, for every victory Android scores, there tend to be instances where a new iPhone will have some new feature that is surprisingly refined upon launch. While Android is never too far behind the curve on Apple's newer features, there are numerous instances where a unique Android feature hasn't found its way to the iPhone for years. This back and forth has led to many mainstay features of modern smartphones that started definitively on one side or the other.