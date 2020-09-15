iOS 14 released this week

There’s a new version of iOS that’ll be released tomorrow, ahead of the new iPhone. This is very different from what’s happened in recent years, where Apple releases a new iPhone at the same time as they release a new version of their software system. On September 16, 2020, we’ll see the release of iOS 14 as well as tvOS 14 and iPadOS 14 as well.

If you’d like to take a stab at the newest version of iOS, take a peek at your device’s settings. Go to GENERAL, then to Software Update, then GO! You’ll likely see iOS 14 starting in the afternoon on the 16th of September, 2020. At that time, we can expect a litany of downloads… so don’t be too shocked if your download takes a while.

NOTE: You may want to download iOS 13.7 right now, if you’re still reading this article on the 15th of September, 2020. This is the day before Apple released iOS 14 to all compatible devices. This is the version (on iPhone) that allows you to opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without the need to download an app.

If you’re looking for a list of features that are new with iOS 14, take a peek at our articles about iOS 14 cycling and EV navigation as well as CarPlay and iPhone-as-key features. You’ll also find major updates for Siri, Translate, and Messages in iOS 14.

Apple also noted that tvOS 14 will be delivered as a simple download on the 16th of September, 2020. This is the date for delivery of the software iPadOS 14, too! If you’re unsure of if your device will get iOS 14, just check the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 compatibility list – it’ll be the same as this full public release list of compatible devices.

Now it’ll be EXTRA interesting to see what Apple delivers with the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series. What’s left now that we’ve seen these software features on devices that are already on the market now? Could Apple deliver something that’s not yet been leaked in full?