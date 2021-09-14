iPhone 13 Pro adds 120Hz ProMotion, new cameras and 1TB option

Following the reveal of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini today, Apple has also confirmed details about the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. There are a lot of similarities between the standard iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, but of course, the iPhone 13 Pro generally takes things one step further. Apple kicked off its presentation on the iPhone 13 Pro by talking about the phone’s design and its new display.

Apple says that the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will both use Super Retina XDR OLED panels, with the 13 Pro sporting a 6.1-inch display and the 13 Pro Max offering a 6.7-inch display. The displays on both phones will be capable of 1,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness, and both will support ProMotion variable refresh rate that allows the display to shift between refresh rates as low as 10Hz all the way up to 120Hz depending on what users are doing.

Like the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, both of these phones will use the new A15 Bionic CPU. The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will also have a three-lens camera array on the back, which includes telephoto, ultra-wide and wide cameras. For the first time, the phones will support macro photography, along with the other features shipping along with the other iPhone 13s including Night Mode and Cinematic Mode.

Of course, Apple is packing these two phones with bigger batteries, and though it didn’t get specific regarding total expected battery life, the company did say that the iPhone 13 Pro will last around 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro on a full charge, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last for as much as 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will start at $1,099. Both phones will be available in four different colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue. Both will also have four different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a new 1TB storage tier. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be up for pre-order this Friday, September 17th, with launch slated for Friday, September 24th. We’ll have more on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max later today, so stay tuned for that.