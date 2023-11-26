Why Bacteria May Be A Key Part Of The EV Revolution

Despite numerous advances in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, it's still a massive point of contention on an EV's actual carbon footprint. Additionally, batteries also fulfill one-half of the equation when it comes to the pain point of EV charging and affect range anxiety, one of the key limitations many existing EV owners have to deal with.

From hybrids to hydrogen-powered engines, it's no wonder that scientists have been scrambling for new ways to improve eco-friendly engine designs, especially batteries. Unexpectedly, a recent discovery may have just revealed a link between bacteria and the future of EV technology.

In November 2023, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers shared how a team of University of Edinburgh sustainable biotechnology scientists, led by Professor Louise Horsfall, are exploring the concept of using engineered bacteria to recover valuable metals from lithium-ion EV batteries.

This bio-based recycling process shares that bioengineered bacteria from the Edinburgh Genome Foundry are added into a fermenter to battery leachate to produce a natural biological reaction. Afterward, it says that the solution will produce nano-sized particles of metal compounds, which can be filtered out and recovered.

As of writing, the researchers are still undertaking tests on a previously used Nissan Leaf EV battery. If successful, here's what their discovery could mean for the EV industry as a whole.