10 New Cars That Say 'Luxury' Without Breaking The Bank

The current generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuted for the 2022 model year, and it sports plenty of iterative improvements over its predecessor. Many of those center around the cabin, as the automaker has long cultivated a reputation as having some of the best interiors for the money, and the C-Class more than lives up to expectations here. A slew of upgraded tech is included, with a revised version of the MBUX infotainment system controlled through an 11.9-inch central touchscreen, and a revised AR navigation system.

Although the materials around the cabin are still not quite up to par with those in the brand's high-end cars, they're a cut above most of the competition at the C-Class price point. In fact, our reviewer noted that the cabin itself seemed to take inspiration from the latest S-Class. Considering that the executive limousine is still the benchmark in its segment, being an "S-Lite" is not a bad thing.

Apart from the interior, another similarity between the C-Class and the S-Class is the ride, which prioritizes smoothness and comfort over all-out agility. That makes it one of the best long-distance cruisers in the segment, especially with the optional Driver Assistance Package, which adds lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control. The 2023 C-Class starts at $44,850 for the base-spec Premium trim, while the top-spec Pinnacle trim costs at least $48,800.