5 Of The Best Android Phone Deals You Won't Want To Miss This Amazon Prime Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you missed out on buying that smartphone you've always wanted during Amazon's first Prime Day event back in July, do not worry. The company's much-talked-about October Prime Day event, called the "Amazon Prime Big Deal Days," has just kicked off. Given that a number of new smartphones have launched in the three months between July and October, now would actually be a better time to buy that smartphone you've always wanted.

While we do not expect recently released Android devices like the Google Pixel 8 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 lineup to be on sale at discounted prices during this sale, if you're open to considering slightly older models, we highly recommend exploring the enticing smartphone deals highlighted below.

Our list includes smartphones that span a wide range of price points, meaning there is something for everyone during Amazon's Prime event — ranging from the most basic of smartphones, to advanced flagship devices.