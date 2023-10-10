5 Of The Best Android Phone Deals You Won't Want To Miss This Amazon Prime Day
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you missed out on buying that smartphone you've always wanted during Amazon's first Prime Day event back in July, do not worry. The company's much-talked-about October Prime Day event, called the "Amazon Prime Big Deal Days," has just kicked off. Given that a number of new smartphones have launched in the three months between July and October, now would actually be a better time to buy that smartphone you've always wanted.
While we do not expect recently released Android devices like the Google Pixel 8 series and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 lineup to be on sale at discounted prices during this sale, if you're open to considering slightly older models, we highly recommend exploring the enticing smartphone deals highlighted below.
Our list includes smartphones that span a wide range of price points, meaning there is something for everyone during Amazon's Prime event — ranging from the most basic of smartphones, to advanced flagship devices.
Top smartphones at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Samsung Galaxy S23:
$800 $650
Samsung's 2023 flagship — the Samsung Galaxy S23 — is one of the best Android flagships you can buy today. It features several improvements over its S22 predecessor, and is now on sale at a discounted price starting at just $650 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. That is a massive $150 off its standard $800 price tag. If you prefer the more expensive higher storage variants, you can also get the 256GB variant for $710 (instead of $916).
Similar deals are available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, which can be purchased for $800, as opposed to its regular price of $1000. The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is also going for cheap, with the 256GB variant of the device falling below the $1000 mark, with a discounted price of $950 (as opposed to the regular price of $1200).
Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $399
While there is no doubt about the fact that Google's newly launched Pixel 8 series is great, the company's older Pixel 7 series still makes for a solid choice in smartphone. In fact, the company's affordable Pixel 7a isn't as old as the rest of its counterparts, having been released only back in May 2023. During the ongoing Big Deal Days sale, the Pixel 7a is going for $399 — which is a $100 discount over its $499 list price.
More Amazon Prime Big Deal Days smartphone deals
Motorola Moto G 5G (2023):
$249 $189
Motorola is known for its great affordable handsets, and if you have been looking to get yourself the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) — arguably one of the best affordable smartphones of 2023 — you can now buy the device at a discounted price of $189. This is a feature-loaded, 5G-capable device complete with a powerful Snapdragon 480 processor, a large 120Hz 6.5-inch display, and a capable 48MP camera system.
OnePlus Nord N30 5G:
$300 $250
Another affordable Android smartphone worth considering during the ongoing sale is the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. Normally on sale for $300, you can now buy this phone for $250. The device features Qualcomm's snappy Snapdragon 695 chipset, a large 6.7-inch 120Hz display, and also comes with a triple camera setup — including a 108MP primary camera. The 5000mAh battery on the phone can be charged in just 30 minutes using the supplied 50W fast charger as well.
Motorola Edge+ (2023):
$800 $650
Samsung's Android flagships are great phones, but if you really want to stand out in the Android crowd and want a great-looking, flagship-grade device, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a great option. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and boasts true flagship-grade features like a curved pOLED display, triple cameras including a 50MP main and a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 60MP selfie camera. The phone also supports 68W fast charging. This phone normally retails for $800, but can be yours for just $650.