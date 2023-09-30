Why Buyers Didn't Like These 5 Lowest-Rated Milwaukee Power Tools At Home Depot

With great power tools come great responsibility, and construction professionals and hobbyists alike know that better than anyone. Milwaukee claims its goal is to provide "disruptive innovation" cultivated through firsthand witnessing the ins and outs of how its power tools are actually used. The company's two main tool lines are the M12 and M18 products, and according to its website, these tools are made with input from real users in mind. However, as the reviews of some of these tools suggest, these users may not always be happy — which is what we gathered from some of the ratings on Home Depot.

Milwaukee Tool has had a lot of time to get things right. The company has been around since 1924, though the Milwaukee Tool brand was purchased by Techtronic Industries in 2005. It prides itself on delivering high-quality products for amateur builders and construction professionals alike.

Not every product can be equally outstanding, though. What do the people buying these tools actually think, and are they as high-quality as they seem? In this article, we'll take a leisurely scroll through the lowest-rated Milwaukee Tool items on the Home Depot website and take a look at why exactly they found themselves on the bottom of the list.