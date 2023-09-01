Get The Best From AI With This ChatGPT And Google Sheets Hybrid Tool, Now On Sale
TL;DR: If you like ChatGPT but wish it was easier to use, you should try SheetMagic — an AI bot that conjoins the powers of ChatGPT and Google Sheets. Get a lifetime subscription here for just $48.99, the best price online.
ChatGPT is one of today's most powerful tools, but only if you understand how to use it. While it's tremendously helpful for generating content and answering questions, it can be difficult to format your inputs in a way that AI can understand.
That's where SheetMagic (formerly known as SheetGPT) comes in. Combine the powers of Google Sheets and ChatGPT with this all-in-one AI writing tool. Get a lifetime subscription to the single user plan here for just $48.99, normally $299.
When using ChatGPT, it can be tricky to communicate things like specific keywords, target audience, and use cases to AI. With SheetMagic, you can organize your prompts into these categories so the AI bot knows exactly what you're looking for.
Features that make your life and work easier
Let's say you're a content writer trying to streamline your workflow. Create a column for products, your target audience, keywords, and anything else you want to incorporate. Then, you'll type the "=AI('Your Prompt Here')" function and input something like: write a list of short article headlines, generate SEO keywords, and so much more. If you're familiar with ChatGPT and Google Sheets, you should catch onto SheetMagic in no time.
SheetMagic has a solid 5 out of 5-star rating on AppSumo and SourceForge for making people's lives and work easier. Here are some additional features you may use:
- Combine cells to link them together for a single prompt.
- Input URLs and get full-page content back to manipulate with AI.
- Works in all languages! Just give the prompt you want in any language.
- Get an entire library of prompts to choose from.
- No content limitations — create as much as you want for life.
Let AI automate parts of your workflow with a lifetime subscription to the SheetMagic Single User plan, now only $48.99 (reg. $299).
Prices subject to change.