Get The Best From AI With This ChatGPT And Google Sheets Hybrid Tool, Now On Sale

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: If you like ChatGPT but wish it was easier to use, you should try SheetMagic — an AI bot that conjoins the powers of ChatGPT and Google Sheets. Get a lifetime subscription here for just $48.99, the best price online.

ChatGPT is one of today's most powerful tools, but only if you understand how to use it. While it's tremendously helpful for generating content and answering questions, it can be difficult to format your inputs in a way that AI can understand.

That's where SheetMagic (formerly known as SheetGPT) comes in. Combine the powers of Google Sheets and ChatGPT with this all-in-one AI writing tool. Get a lifetime subscription to the single user plan here for just $48.99, normally $299.

When using ChatGPT, it can be tricky to communicate things like specific keywords, target audience, and use cases to AI. With SheetMagic, you can organize your prompts into these categories so the AI bot knows exactly what you're looking for.