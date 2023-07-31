Facebook Already Tried Elon Musk's Plan For Twitter And It Didn't Work

The Twitter logo has metamorphosed into X, in what seems to be the first step in its goal of becoming an everything app. The Elon Musk-owned social media company is trying to imitate the formula of WeChat, the Chinese messaging app that allows everything from mobile payments and cab hailing to even filing for a divorce online. Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino also seems stoked about Musk's vision, but those sky-high ambitions might not necessarily translate into the kind of thunderous success that Musk dreams of.

The best living example of failure to create an "everything" platform would be Facebook, which is currently busy trying to steal the limelight away from Twitter with its own Instagram-linked clone called Threads. In fact, Facebook has killed enough features and failed at successfully executing more ideas than Twitter has ever experimented with.

In addition to toying with a smorgasbord of doomed features, Facebook also tried a ton of spin-off apps. But none of them caught on, despite commanding the world's largest social media audience at any given point in time. Interestingly, a lot of ideas that Musk's Twitter is currently trying to push into the mainstream are either living in obscurity on Facebook or have been abandoned years ago.

Musk is seemingly attempting what Facebook tried, repeatedly, and failed over the years. But the allure of aping WeChat is too lucrative to let go, especially when the scope of growth — and making a filthy amount of money — is seemingly endless.