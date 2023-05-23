Meta Sells GIPHY To Shutterstock, Reportedly Taking A Big Loss In The Process

Online stock-photo giant Shutterstock announced today that it's acquiring Giphy (stylized as "GIPHY") from current owner Meta in an all-cash deal worth $53 million. Reportedly, Meta paid approximately $400 million to acquire Giphy in 2020, so the sale to Shutterstock represents a significant monetary loss.

Meta had little choice in the matter, however, after the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ordered Meta to divest Giphy in 2022, citing anti-competition concerns in the sector. For example, the potential that Giphy would favor supplying content to Meta's own Facebook and Instagram platforms over competitors like Twitter and Snapchat. The forced sale followed a $69.6 million fine levied by the CMA for Meta's pursuit of the Giphy acquisition without regulatory approval.

Giphy bills itself as the world's largest database of animated images and web-based stickers, primarily used in social media and messaging apps. According to Shutterstock, the company receives more than 1.3 billion search requests per day, resulting in 15 billion daily impressions.