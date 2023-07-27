Ford Mustang Dark Horse R Takes The Pony Car To The Track

Ford Mustang has been the historic symbol of the quintessential American muscle car for the streets, with chops for some occasional action on the track. For the last 50-plus years, Mustangs meant for the race track have been bred under the Shelby or GT sub-brands, with the exception of the occasional Bullitt models.

Today, however, the Mustang series is officially getting a rather unusual member in the form of the Dark Horse R, a Mustang "designed for track use only." This Mustang sports significant differences from another special racing-centric edition, the Dark Horse S, which is a relatively less beastly version only for the "weekend track day enthusiast."

Ford has been teasing Dark Horse R since the unveiling of the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show in September 2022. Besides showcasing the standard 2024 GT and the EcoBoost variants, Ford stunned the audience by announcing a more muscular Dark Horse series, and promising a formal announcement during the "summer of 2023." That comes true today, with Ford adding crucial details about the pony car made for the race track.

The Mustang Dark Horse R uses the same underpinning as the base 2024 Mustang with modifications that tweak it for the tracks. As per Ford, it sits between the standard Dark Horse and the more hardcore racing stallions — GT3 and GT4.