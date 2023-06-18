12 Popular Android Apps That Are Likely Slowing Down Your Phone

It might be difficult to believe, but resource hogs aren't nearly as much of a problem for Android apps as they used to be. Android has an unusual and highly optimized means of using memory and monitoring apps that usually keeps things running smoothly. Of course, there are still some resource-intensive apps out there that can, out of necessity or negligence, nonetheless manage to bring your phone to a crawl.

While we usually think of devices running slowly because of RAM and CPU overuse, there are other ways apps can do more than their share to slow down your phone. Background processes, consuming large swaths of non-volatile (drive) storage, keeping the screen on longer than normal, and using an inordinate amount of battery charge are other common ways apps can contribute to slowing down your phone.

To investigate which apps were consuming the most resources, cloud storage provider pCloud did an informal study in which they examined the permissions requested by various popular apps. They then combined those findings with the availability of a dark mode and overall "perceived battery consumption" to suggest which apps might be secretly killing your battery performance. The methodology used by pCould is a bit opaque, as is a similar process used by Uswitch – but both provide some good data either way.

Starting from these two studies, we've taken a look at some popular Android apps to figure out why they are using so much battery power and what you can do to keep them in check.