10 Frustrating Instagram Problems And Easy Ways To Fix Them

What a letdown — you've finally achieved the perfect selfie and hit the upload button to put your masterpiece on display. But when you check out your story to admire your work, the image is disappointingly blurry, distorted, or even upside-down. There are a number of solutions to explore so that you can still share your dazzling smile with your followers.

A good rule of thumb is to start by checking that your Instagram app is up-to-date on software, that your internet or cellular connection is solid, and that simply closing and reopening the app doesn't fix the problem. But a very common culprit of blurry Instagram stories is that the photo itself is too small or of poor quality. Try posting the photo to a different social media app story and see if it appears as normal; if the image is still fuzzy or blurry, you may be using a file that is too small, like a screenshot or a thumbnail. In some cases, retaking the photo (hopefully it wasn't a once-in-a-lifetime shot!) directly with the Instagram camera function may remedy the poor Story quality.

Instagram also has a setting that reduces photo and video quality to consume less mobile data; check that this setting (Settings > Account > Data Usage) is toggled off. And lastly, if your Instagram story is upside down, this is an app bug that you simply need to outsmart by uploading your picture flipped upside down so that it looks right-side up to viewers.