Instagram: How To Check If Someone Else Has Logged Into Your Account

Part of your responsibility as a social media user is to ensure that your account is secure and that your personal information is protected. One of the ways to do that on an app like Instagram is to routinely check on your login activity and make sure that you're only logged into the app or web platform on devices that you actually personally own and regularly use. Doing this should guarantee that nothing untoward happens to your account, including having a complete stranger interact on the app as you, stealing your personal data, or changing your login details thereby barring you from being able to access your account.

Conducting a security check on your Instagram account is a fairly easy process, whether you do it on a computer or through the mobile app. However, the steps will depend on whether or not your account already has the Accounts Center feature accessible through your chosen device. Released in late 2020, this portal is a more centralized way for people to control their Instagram account information and other security settings for all Meta social media services, namely Facebook and Instagram.