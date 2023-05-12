How Fast Is The 2023 Polaris Slingshot?

The Polaris Slingshot is one of the best and coolest tricycles not wearing a Morgan or Harley Davidson badge. Its most potent iteration, the Slingshot R, has a power-to-weight ratio (8.1 pounds per horsepower) that shames most million-dollar hyper exotic sports cars. Moreover, it has the styling to draw crowds wherever you go.

The Slingshot is not a family car for grocery shopping or school runs but costs like one. The Slingshot R starts at $39,999 before destination, but a base Slingshot S has 178 horsepower, 18-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, a standard five-speed Aisin AR5 manual gearbox, and a power-to-weight ratio of 9.2 pounds per hp, not bad for around $22,000. It's not as hardcore as the S variant in the performance department, but it's no less fun on the open road and the occasional track jaunts.

But if speed, noise, and mechanical savagery are your thing, the Slingshot S will not disappoint. Equipped with a gas-guzzling 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with multiport fuel injection, it has 203 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque while spinning to a heady 8,250 rpm redline. With that much power, the Slingshot S is not for the faint of heart.