How Fast Is The 2023 Polaris Slingshot?
The Polaris Slingshot is one of the best and coolest tricycles not wearing a Morgan or Harley Davidson badge. Its most potent iteration, the Slingshot R, has a power-to-weight ratio (8.1 pounds per horsepower) that shames most million-dollar hyper exotic sports cars. Moreover, it has the styling to draw crowds wherever you go.
The Slingshot is not a family car for grocery shopping or school runs but costs like one. The Slingshot R starts at $39,999 before destination, but a base Slingshot S has 178 horsepower, 18-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, a standard five-speed Aisin AR5 manual gearbox, and a power-to-weight ratio of 9.2 pounds per hp, not bad for around $22,000. It's not as hardcore as the S variant in the performance department, but it's no less fun on the open road and the occasional track jaunts.
But if speed, noise, and mechanical savagery are your thing, the Slingshot S will not disappoint. Equipped with a gas-guzzling 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with multiport fuel injection, it has 203 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque while spinning to a heady 8,250 rpm redline. With that much power, the Slingshot S is not for the faint of heart.
2023 Polaris Slingshot: Zero to Hero in under five
Weighing no more than 1,651 pounds (749 kgs), the Polaris Slingshot R can scoot like nobody's business. According to Polaris, the R goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, enough to compete with four-wheeled counterparts like a Ford Mustang or Toyota Supra. Unfortunately, the optional five-speed automatic is less quick than manually rowing gears. Luckily, the slushbox has paddle shifters to engage manual-like shifts, replicating the control of a proper stick.
Furthermore, the Slingshot R has a heady top speed despite lacking a tin or folding roof. It reaches a limited 125 mph top speed with a heavy right foot, so you must wear a helmet and eye protection to survive the ordeal in one piece. And even though the Polaris Slingshot is typically a weekend toy reliant on sunny weather, it's one of the most fun-to-drive and quickest road-legal machines on the planet. In addition, everything comes with a two-year/unlimited mileage factory warranty and all the modern bells and whistles (navigation, Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth connectivity, etc.) expected from a production car.