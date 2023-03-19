How Big Is The 2023 Toyota Sequoia?

Make no mistake, no three-row SUV is going to be small. Unlike the TARDIS in "Doctor Who," the laws of physics can't be upended: if you want usable seats across all rows, then there's going to be some compromise in external dimensions. That said, some SUVs are better there than others.

The 2023 Toyota Sequoia stands out in the SUV category for a number of reasons. Completely new for the 2023 model year, it ditches the old model's thirsty V8 in favor of a gas-electric hybrid drivetrain, while the dashboard gets a comprehensive upgrade with a welcome introduction of new tech.

In the parking lot, meanwhile, it measures 208.1 inches long, and 79.8 inches wide. That sounds a lot — and, at more than 17 feet in length, it is — but in the grand scheme of the category, it's actually one of the smaller three-row SUVs. Here's how it compares.