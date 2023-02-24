The Coca-Cola Phone And The 9 Weirdest Android Devices Ever Made

Ever since smartphones with a large, touchscreen display took hold of the market, choosing one has been relatively easy. Modern smartphones tend to look the same, and many people pick a final option based on the phone's internal specs rather than how it looks.

If you asked a random person whether they could name the current smartphone lines from Samsung, Google, or Apple, they'd probably be able to name at least a few. But if you asked whether they believed that a KFC-branded smartphone existed or that you could buy a Lamborghini 88 Tauri smartphone for a stunning $6,000, they'd probably think you were trolling them.

Believe it or not, these do exist — and there are plenty of other weird Android devices that never seemed to gain popularity, along with a few special edition phones based on current pop culture. Some of these unique Android phones are from popular companies like OnePlus, Amazon, Huawei, and realme. Here are the weirdest Android devices ever made, starting with the Coca-Cola phone.