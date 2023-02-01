The Best Google Easter Eggs Of 2022

One day in 2022 was graced with its own Easter egg due to the special way its date could be written either forwards or backward. That date was February 22, 2022, or 2-22-22. That's a palindrome, reading the same whichever way you read it. It's even a palindrome in those countries that use day/month/year order for the date. To top it off, the date fell on a Tuesday, so it became colloquially known as Twosday. The next date that will read as a unique palindrome in this way is March 3, 2033. The next non-unique palindrome date is March 20, 2023.

For Twosday, Google put a celebration into search. Looking for "twosday" gave you the usual mix of news and other websites with stories about the date. So did the first time you searched the date. The search results also had a button at the bottom that looked like a party popper. When clicked, it threw confetti, the number 2, and a message saying "Happy Twosday to You" over the browser tab.

Many other people and companies celebrated this date. The Californian State Capitol in Sacramento hosted 222 couples for a mass wedding. Fast-food outlet Jack in the Box gave away two tacos with any other order because it was also Taco Tuesday. And multiple restaurants had drinks deals, as it happened to fall on National Margarita Day.