NASA's DART Mission Worked, Potentially Giving Earth A Defense Against Rogue Asteroids

The past century has witnessed humanity's tremendous advancements in astronomy, space exploration, and technology. In this relatively short time span, humans went from being passive space observers to a species with a proven ability to send missions to other worlds. In addition to the moon missions, humans have sent countless missions to other bodies in our immediate neighborhood, helping us gain a deeper understanding of our solar system and the rest of the universe.

Thanks to many such missions, humans today know the dangers posed by large and medium-sized asteroids. These space rocks — remnants of our solar system's violent and rocky past — orbit the sun just like the rest of the planets near us. Occasionally, these rocks may be ejected from their usual orbits and could come on a collision course with Earth. If a reasonably sized asteroid impacts our planet, it could lead to millions of deaths and result in an ecological crisis of epic proportions. A large enough asteroid could also lead to the end of life as we know it.

While such a possibility may sound far-fetched, astronomers have pondered over such an eventuality for decades. When the question was first posed to astronomers, one of the possible countermeasures was to destroy the asteroid using nuclear weapons. However, a recent NASA mission has now demonstrated that we can use less destructive means to avert such a tragedy of planetary proportions.