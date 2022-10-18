The Story Behind The First Google Logo Doodle

When you type in Google's URL into a web browser, depending on the date, the search engine's typeface is usually adorned with some artistic flair. It may seem like these special drawings have been around ever since Google took its place at the forefront of internet advancement — on special holidays and dates that are significant in history, you can expect to see a doodle commemorating the highlighted event. It's a fun little Easter egg of sorts that can give you a tidbit of trivia and something to think about before you get on with your Google search.

There have been over 5,000 doodles applied to the Google logo in various internet homepages worldwide, and each one was conceptualized and created by a team of artists and engineers. A team of Google employees also gets together on a regular basis to pick which dates and significant events should be memorialized with a doodle. Design inspiration is taken from members of the Google community, including staff and the general public who use the platform.

What drawing paved the way for this fun and inspiring Google tradition, though? Why was the first Google doodle created in the first place?