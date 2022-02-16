The Last Of Us Fans Will Have To Wait A While For HBO's Series

If you were hoping to watch a live-action version of Joel and Ellie fight their way through hordes of fungal zombies in the near future, it looks like you're going to have to be patient for a bit longer. Or a lot longer, probably. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, HBO's Chief Content Officer, clarified some details surrounding the upcoming live-action "The Last of Us" adaptation's launch date.

We know the TV show, which is based on developer Naughty Dog's video game series, is in the works. We also know that Bella Ramsey ("Game of Thrones," "The Worst Witch") and Pedro Pascal (also "Game of Thrones," "The Mandalorian") will be bringing the lead duo to life on the screen. Fans got their first brief glimpse of what the pair will look like in September 2021, though only from the back — which, admittedly, kind of fits given the over-the-shoulder third-person perspective camera angles often used while playing the games.

Now HBO has finally revealed a rough release date for the anticipated series, though it isn't getting into specifics yet.