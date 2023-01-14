The Most Expensive Car In Lindsay Fox's Collection

Australian logistics magnate and businessman Lindsay Fox left school at 16 in search of greener pastures. Inspired by his old man (a truck driver by profession), the young Fox bought his first truck, a 1957 Ford F500, at 19 years old to kickstart Linfox, Australia's leading transport, supply chain, and logistics provider (per Linfox). Today, Linfox operates in 10 countries and has amassed an impressive fleet of 5,000 delivery trucks in the Asia-Pacific region. The company also boasts an impressive property portfolio consisting of two airports (Avalon and Essendon airports) and half-shares in a business park (per Forbes), enabling Lindsay Fox to accumulate a $2 billion net worth.

But as it turns out, Fox is a huge car nut and has spent immeasurable cash building an unbelievable car collection. Just when we thought Jay Leno, Danny Koker, and Ralph Lauren were the biggest gearheads on this planet, Lindsay Fox has proven that the folks from down under have a distinguished taste for exotic, four-wheeled machinery.