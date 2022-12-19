The Most Expensive Car In Fernando Alonso's Collection

Spanish professional racing driver and two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso might have the most lavish, desirable, and expensive car collection among his peers. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen also have incredible collections among the F1 paddock, but Alonso's collection is massive.

The Fernando Alonso Sports Complex in Asturias, Spain, pays homage to the racing great and has over 1,500 cars on display, including most of the race cars that Alonso competed in since the beginning of his racing career. Out of the 1,500 cars in the museum, 300 reportedly belong to Alonso's car collection (per Hot Cars).

Motorsports Photographer/Shutterstock

Born Fernando Alonso Diaz on July 29, 1981, Alonso started karting at three years old, won the Spanish karting championship at age 12, and won the Junior World Championship at 15 (per Race Fans). He entered the F1 world in 2001 with Minardi, and joined Renault in 2022. Alonso is the youngest driver to win pole position, the youngest to win an F1 race, the youngest F1 champion, and Formula One's youngest double world champion (per F1).