SlashGear Asks: What Amazon Tech Product Would You Never Buy? - Exclusive Survey

Amazon may have started as an online marketplace for books, but nearly three decades since its inception, the company has transformed into one of the world's most influential brands. Even today, a large number of consumers primarily consider Amazon an e-commerce platform even though the Jeff Bezos-owned company has diversified into areas ranging from cloud computing and online advertising to on-demand video and OTT services.

A significant change to Amazon's business strategy came in 2007 when the company entered the world of consumer electronics with its Kindle e-reader. An overnight success, the Kindle paved the way for even more electronic gadgets ranging from Android tablets and smart speakers to Wi-Fi routers and fitness trackers. In addition, Amazon's range of Echo smart speakers powered by its intelligent personal assistant Alexa launched in 2014 and has managed to rake in a dedicated user base — though it may also be costing the company money.

Amazon even had a brief tryst with the smartphone market when it launched the Amazon Fire Phone in 2014, a massive sales disaster. Despite these occasional failures, Amazon continues to sell a wide variety of consumer electronics goods to its customers, some more popular than others. To find out which Amazon gadgets aren't very appealing, we asked SlashGear readers to tell us which products they would never consider buying.