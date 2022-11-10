Volvo EX90 Vs. Polestar 3: Electric SUV Showdown

We're not saying it's terrible that the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 have a shared architecture, but the two electric SUVs almost have identical-looking cabins as well. On the flip side, we love the minimalist design of both. The Volvo has a 15-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen powered by Android Automotive OS. It also has a small digital display for the instrument cluster and seven standard seats.

On the other hand, the Polestar 3 is strictly a five-seat affair, but you'll need to look hard to discern the former's cabin with the Volvo EX90. It has the same minimalistic button-free layout with a slightly darker theme than the Volvo. The Polestar 3 has a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen running Android Automotive OS and a smaller 9-inch display behind the tiller. Both EVs can run Google Assistant and Google Maps or download other apps from the Google Play Store.

Provision for autonomous driving

What's different is the Volvo EX90's standard LiDAR sensor; it's the first Volvo to have one. Mounted above the windshield, it works with the vehicle's sensors, radars, and cameras to provide a 360-degree perspective of the outside world while offering precise measurements to power ADAS features (like obstacle avoidance and lane-changing assist) and the brand's Pilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system.

On the other end of the scale, the Polestar 3 has a dozen ultrasonic sensors, five cameras, and five radar modules. There's a Pilot Pack option arriving soon that includes a Luminar LiDAR sensor, more cameras, and more sensors to (hopefully) enable autonomous driving.

The verdict

Choosing between the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 will boil down to two main factors: Pricing and seating capacity. The Volvo EX90 wins if you want a modern electric SUV with seven seats and an MSRP expected to be below $80,000. The Polestar 3 could cost more at about $85,000 (plus $6,000 for the hotrod-enabling Performance Pack) while offering fewer seats, but it will most likely provide a more athletic drive after dropping the kids off at school.