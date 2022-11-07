The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

Even Lamborghini isn't immune from the sweeping tide of electrification, with the brand back in 2021 laying out its roadmap to zero emissions. As it stands, it plans to unveil its first hybrid series production model in 2023, and by the end of 2024, every model in its lineup will be electrified. The Huracán is set to be killed off when the switch to electric power begins, but before it's sent packing, Lamborghini has unveiled the last hurrah for the model, the Huracán Tecnica.

It was designed to bridge the gap between the base-spec 2022 Huracán Evo RWD and the range-topping Huracán STO, combining the best bits of both of them into one versatile package. Lamborghini claimed the biggest focus when developing the car was driver confidence, and our hands-on review proved that sentiment showed through on the race track. Yet, it's more than just a track weapon, as it's packed full of features that make it easier to live with, more customizable, and more versatile than any Huracán before it.