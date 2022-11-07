The 10 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica
Even Lamborghini isn't immune from the sweeping tide of electrification, with the brand back in 2021 laying out its roadmap to zero emissions. As it stands, it plans to unveil its first hybrid series production model in 2023, and by the end of 2024, every model in its lineup will be electrified. The Huracán is set to be killed off when the switch to electric power begins, but before it's sent packing, Lamborghini has unveiled the last hurrah for the model, the Huracán Tecnica.
It was designed to bridge the gap between the base-spec 2022 Huracán Evo RWD and the range-topping Huracán STO, combining the best bits of both of them into one versatile package. Lamborghini claimed the biggest focus when developing the car was driver confidence, and our hands-on review proved that sentiment showed through on the race track. Yet, it's more than just a track weapon, as it's packed full of features that make it easier to live with, more customizable, and more versatile than any Huracán before it.
5.2L V10 engine
While the Tecnica might aim to be more user-friendly than the STO, it's no less powerful. For the 2023 model year, the RWD Huracán Evo has been axed, and the AWD version is the sole remaining Evo variant. The Evo AWD, Tecnica, and STO all share exactly the same engine, a 5.2L naturally aspirated V10, which puts out 631 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. In the STO and the Tecnica, that power is sent to the rear wheels only.
The Tecnica sounds thunderous and angry when it's out on track, but it's a lot more docile than the STO at lower speeds. Peak torque comes at 6,500 rpm, although there's more than enough power on tap throughout the entire rev range. Lamborghini launched the Huracán in 2014, so it's had eight years to perfect the car's V10, and it shows (via Driving UK). The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission does an excellent job of transferring all that power to the tarmac, with options for either paddle-shift or fully automatic mode depending on which driving mode is selected.
A faster top speed than the STO
It might boast equal power to the STO, but take a look at its performance stats and it's easy to see where the Tecnica differs from its range-topping sibling. It's actually a fair bit faster than the STO in terms of top speed, with a claimed 202 mph V-max as opposed to the STO's 193 mph. However, it's not quite as quick off the line, with a 0-62 mph time of 3.2 seconds, 0.2 seconds slower than the STO. Unsurprisingly, with power to all four wheels, the AWD Evo puts both variants to shame, taking a mere 2.5 seconds to reach 62 mph (via Car and Driver).
Statistics never paint the full picture though, especially since the Tecnica was designed with driver confidence in mind. During our track test, we found the Tecnica to be significantly more reassuring to drive than the Huracán Evo, both during hard cornering and during oversteer. While our reviewer said the Evo felt "like it was on the razor's edge the whole time," the Tecnica was more calm and composed, being able to switch "from a satisfying plaything to a deliberate, lap-attacking tool" with just the press of a button. So, while the difference in top speed and acceleration might be marginal on paper, there's a good chance that drivers will be more willing to test out the limits of their car in the Tecnica than the other variants.
Three driving modes
Switching between the Tecnica's various personalities is simple thanks to the car's three driving modes: Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Strada aims to recreate the relaxed driving manners of the Huracán Evo, providing a more comfortable ride for uneven roads, and a more measured throttle response for urban traffic or backroads (via Autocar). It's the mode that drivers who prefer car shows to track days will want to stay in, and that's no bad thing -– this is a car for all types of Lamborghini owners, remember. Corsa mode is the opposite of Strada, stiffening the car up and providing a hardcore track-ready setup that's closest in feel to that of the STO.
Midway between the two is Sport, which strikes the balance between either end of the spectrum. Sport allows the driver to choose whether to leave the transmission as fully automatic or switch to paddle-shifting, which is a requirement when in race-ready Corsa mode. However, even in Sport mode, the full power of the Tecnica can be easily harnessed, with brutish acceleration delivered as soon as the driver puts their foot to the floor.
Sport mode's enhanced oversteer
Another trick feature that's available in Sport mode is enhanced oversteer, which allows the driver to control the car more effectively when the back end is burning rubber. This is made possible thanks to Lamborghini's LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system, which was first introduced in the Huracán Evo back in 2019 (via Engadget). It controls the car's behavior by adjusting throttle response, torque vectoring, and traction control intervention, all while anticipating the road ahead.
It's an excellent bit of kit that allows drivers who wouldn't usually be too keen to slide their quarter-million-dollar supercar to discover the joys of oversteering in a more controlled manner. This is only possible in Sport mode, mind; when it's switched to Corsa, the all-out grip becomes the Tecnica's priority, and slides will become a lot harder to initiate. It's a fun party trick, and one that demonstrates the capabilities of the LDVI system, so hopefully we'll also see it in the brand's upcoming hybrid Huracán replacement. For now, though, the Tecnica is the only way to get Lambo's built-in "drift mode."
Revised exterior styling
Alongside the new and improved drivetrain and LDVI system, Lamborghini has also given the Tecnica an exterior styling refresh. Design inspiration was taken from the Terzo Millennio concept from 2017, with the distinctive Y-shaped accents on the front of the car being the most notable similarity. It's not a total overhaul, and it's still very much recognizable as a Huracán, but the Tecnica is packed with small details that differentiate it from the rest of the lineup. At the front of the car, for example, there's a new, more angular carbon-fiber hood, and at the rear, the exhaust pipes are now hexagonal rather than round.
There's also a new rear bumper that's been optimized for better airflow, and the black windshield base "increases the lightweight impression" of the car, according to the brand's press release. What it doesn't do, however, is actually make the car any more lightweight, although the titanium rear arches and wheel bolts help pick up the slack in that department, keeping the car's curb weight down to 3,040 lbs (via CNET). That's only 89 lbs more than the STO, and 238 lbs less than the Evo AWD (via CarExpert).
More downforce than the Evo
Not only does it weigh less than the Evo, the Tecnica also produces significantly more downforce than its counterpart. Rear downforce is increased by 35% and drag is reduced by 20% compared to the 2022 Evo RWD, with a revised splitter helping to increase both front-end downforce and cooling. Also helping to keep the Tecnica firmly stuck to the road is a new set of Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires, which Lamborghini's vice-president of motorsport said were so good, he couldn't help but pick them for the car. This was even though fellow Italian manufacturer Pirelli had an alternative that his inner national pride wanted him to go with (via MotorTrend).
Not only is it stickier than ever, but the Tecnica also stops quicker than ever thanks to its upgraded carbon-ceramic brakes. The brand's engineers designed cooling deflectors and caliper ducts specifically for the car, to increase heat dissipation and prevent premature brake wear. This not only makes the brakes more consistent in high-stress situations like track use, but it also helps to prolong the life of the brake pads.
Updated interior
The interior of the Huracán STO is focused on weight-saving over all else, and as a result, it's pretty bare-bones. The Tecnica tries to better balance weight-saving measures with everyday convenience, including features like height-adjustable sports seats and model-exclusive Alcantara trim for better comfort. Racing harness seat belts are also now optional in the Tecnica, as opposed to being standard in the STO.
The biggest change to the Tecnica's interior comes in the form of its updated driver interface, with a new instrument panel that helps emphasize readability, according to the brand's press release. The center console is also redesigned to give a real-time readout of the car's LDVI functions. To improve connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as standard. There's also Amazon Alexa equipped as standard for hands-free control. Much like the STO, the Tecnica features onboard telemetry readouts and track time diaries, which can be accessed via the UNICA app.
Ad Personam customization service
The Tecnica is eligible for Lamborghini's extensive Ad Personam service, which offers a range of colors, embroidery, and material options that aren't available through the regular ordering process. Lamborghini says it has developed a total of 348 unique colors for buyers to choose from, with an option to add diamond dust for an extra sparkle to the paint. Almost any image can also be embroidered into the seats, dash, or doors, from peach tree branches and blossoms to a portrait of the Mona Lisa, according to the brand's website. Buyers work on an individual basis to create a custom one-off, especially for them, although Lamborghini suggests five "chromatic families" based on a client's general preferences.
Sportiva is appropriate for "everyone who has an audacious and youthful personality," according to the brand, while Contemporanea incorporates a modern, minimalist style. Eclectica is for buyers who want innovation and flair, while Classica pays homage to the great Lamborghinis of old. Finally, there's the appropriately-named Tecnica, which is designed for enthusiasts of cutting-edge tech who want the latest colors and materials. There's nothing that says Huracán Tecnica buyers have to choose the Tecnica chromatic family of Ad Personam, but they'd be missing a trick if they didn't.
The cheapest Huracán for 2023
While, let's face it, most Lamborghini Huracán buyers won't have to worry too much about their car's final asking price, it's worth comparing each of the options in the current model range to see which offers the best bang for the buck. With the Evo RWD being axed after the 2022 model year, the Tecnica is now the cheapest Huracán in the range, starting at $244,795 (via Car and Driver). The AWD Evo is a mere few thousand extra, at $248,295, while buyers looking for a convertible will have to shell out at least $274,295 for the Evo Spyder. Topping the range, and the price list by a considerable margin, is the STO, with a starting price of $334,695 (via Car and Driver).
Unless you're specifically looking for an AWD supercar, the Tecnica is arguably the best value variant in the lineup. It offers the exact same amount of power, updated handling, and a unique look, all for the cheapest starting price. The STO is more capable around a track, sure, but it's much less versatile than the Tecnica, and it'll be less enjoyable to drive on the road.
The last of its kind
Lamborghini has already committed to an electric future, and is currently exploring how to extract the same level of driving fun out of its EVs as its gas cars, Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr said in an interview with SlashGear. While he wouldn't be drawn on exactly when an electric Lamborghini would debut, it's clear that it will be sooner rather than later, especially since rivals Ferrari and McLaren have already beaten the brand to the punch in offering hybrid supercars. By 2024, remember, the brand claims its entire lineup will be electrified, so it appears the Tecnica only has a few short years to live before it is replaced by a hybrid successor.
As a rear-wheel drive, V10-engined supercar, it's one of the last of a dying breed, and almost certainly the last V10 production series model that Lamborghini will make. While it's good to see that the brand remains committed to keeping its cars fun to drive instead of just making them mind-bendingly fast, it's always going to be sad to see the end of an era. The Tecnica signifies just that, the swan song for Lamborghini's entry-level gas-powered supercar. What a swan song it is.