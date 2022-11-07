The Six-Figure Supercar Aaron Carter Got As A Gift

Despite the Instagram picture caption stating the car was a 2022 model, Carter explained in the caption that it was actually a 2017 model with 4,000 miles on the odometer. It was apparently gifted to him by his manager, allegedly costing a whopping $255,000. The singer's supercar appeared to be a 2017 Huracán Spyder, a soft-top convertible with a cool 602 horsepower courtesy of a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine powering the rear wheels (via Car And Driver). The 2017 Huracán Spyder can go from zero to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds, achieving a top speed of 198 mph. What makes this version of the Huracán worth getting is the way it conveniently transforms from a race machine to a tame city cruiser, according to Motor1.

The 2017 Huracán Spyder is said to be as "easy to drive around as a Camry," except it can rev all the way to 8,500 rpm and hastily cuts through corners when it needs to. That kind of versatility certainly sounds fitting for celebrities who often need cars that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle. Although Carter's last car post might have flaunted an already eye-watering six-figure price tag, the Huracán Spyder can cost even higher, with options that can take its price all the way to $280,000. Unfortunately, the singer's Lambo will now need a new owner. One thing's for sure though, whoever gets behind the wheel of Carter's Huracán Spyder next will certainly feel like a star who's just as big as its opulent price.