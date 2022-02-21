These Were The Most Popular Car Colors In 2021

It's common to hear warnings against buying white cars for fear of having to clean them frequently, but it seems many people are ignoring that advice. According to PPG's report, a whopping 35% of the 2021 model year cars sold around the globe were white, putting the color well ahead of any other option. Not only did white finish in a decisive first place, but its popularity even grew by 1% year-over-year.

Black came in second with 18% of the market, while gray was arguably the biggest surprise of the report, coming in with a 14% share and increasing 2% in popularity on the year. Silver was the final color to capture a double-digit percentage of the market at 11% (a decrease of 1%).

Though colors like blue, red, and natural tones decreased in popularity slightly, PPG said there's been an increase in demand for more vibrant colors, which are more likely to be seen on sporty cars. Indeed, breaking down the colors by segment (which you can see above), sports and compact cars were sold in blue far more often than trucks and SUVs in North America.

It'll be interesting to see how things continue to shift in 2022. Will this emerging preference for two-tone cars continue to grow, or will it prove to be just a blip on the radar as people return to solid and metallic colors?