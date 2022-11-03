Samsung's Latest Apple Attack Is A Snarky On The Fence Advert

Samsung is back at ribbing Apple, targeting the company's well-known tradition of waiting out innovative smartphone ideas for years before implementing them on iPhones. The latest Samsung ad, titled "On The Fence," doesn't namedrop Apple, but walled garden symbolism and the lure of offering innovations outside the ecosystem in a few years is a dead giveaway that Apple is again on the receiving end of trolling.

The ad shows an Apple fanboy trying to jump over the fence to the other side where there are foldable phones. Of course, it's Samsung's way of flexing that it has made phones less boring, as the company now sells foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It also helps that with the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series, Samsung is the top foldable phone brand globally with at least four product generations worth of experience under its belt.

Apple, on the other hand, has yet to launch a foldable phone and there is no official word as to when that will happen. In January last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was testing foldable screens, but a fully-functioning foldable iPhone prototype didn't exist back then. The report, however, adds that "a foldable iPhone is likely years away or ultimately may never be introduced." Until then, Samsung will likely keep taking a dig at the iPhones for not being able to fold and flip, unlike Samsung's flagships.