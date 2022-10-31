How Twitter Could Help Tesla Owners Pioneer The Future Of Electric Vehicles

Elon Musk's changes to Twitter may still be a work-in-progress, not to mention plenty controversial, but the social network's potential beyond sharing memes may well end up more lucrative. After all, the billionaire has been as outspoken about vertical integration in the past as he has been about free speech in recent months, and if there's one thing Tesla has no shortage of, it's vocal enthusiasts.

It's not as well-publicized as some of Elon Musk's projects, but Tesla does already have a social media platform of sorts. Engage Tesla launched in early 2021, as "a digital home base" for the automaker and its fans that would "make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what's top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop."

Since then, the focus has been primarily on how Tesla owners and enthusiasts can weigh in on public policies that affect electric vehicles, solar power, and other topics relevant to Elon Musk's growing empire. That has included highlighting ways to give public comment on California's proposed solar panel tax, as well as encouraging New York to allow direct sales of vehicles and bypass the traditional dealer model.

In short, it's an attempt to harness the collective motivation of Tesla fans — something seldom in short supply – to help promote things that Tesla and its businesses could benefit from. Engage Tesla also has a section encouraging EV drivers to sign up for their nearest Tesla Owners Club, with an embedded Google Calendar of upcoming events.