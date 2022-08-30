Twitter Circle Rolls Out To Everyone - Here's How To Use It

If you've ever wished that Twitter had a feature that would only show your tweets to a close group of people, your prayers have finally been answered. Twitter says it is widely rolling out its Circle feature to all users across the globe on Android, iOS, and the web client. Twitter Circle lets you add up to 150 people to your circle, and only they will be able to see and interact with your tweets.

If you kick someone out of your circle, it will happen discretely and they won't be notified. Twitter says the new feature gives "people the option to share thoughts with a select group of followers helps make Tweeting more accessible." The feature, which originally entered the public testing phase in May, has encouraged users to tweet more and resulted in higher engagement, claims the company.

On the surface, the feature appears to be a godsend for users who belong to vulnerable groups or at-risk communities that may otherwise be brutally criticized and trolled for their views publicly. There are a few fine lines you need to be aware of, though, before Twitter Circle becomes your favorite tool. First, you can't leave another person's Twitter Circle on your own: the only exit route is to unfollow or block the person who included you in their Twitter Circle.