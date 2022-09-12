Ricoh GR IIIx Review: Pro Photographic Power In Your Pocket

As someone who owns many — too many — cameras of varying eras and feature sets, the type of camera that's captivated me most this year are old digital compact point n' shoots. Having a little cheap camera on you while traveling is so much more relaxing than trying to pack a hefty DSLR safely, and you can still get some pretty fantastic shots. However, smaller cameras come with drawbacks. Their lenses typically aren't the best quality, and their small image sensors make low light shooting a no-go. These are the issues that the Ricoh GR series hopes to subvert entirely, cramming professional image quality into a palm-sized body.

Talon Homer/SlashGear

The main attractions with the GR IIIx are a 24 megapixel APS-C image sensor and a fixed 26.1 millimeter lens that opens up to an f/2.8 aperture. The sensor measures 23.5 by 15.6mm: not as large as a 35mm full frame, but still nearly four times the size of the one-inch sensors found on most other compacts. When combined with the sensor crop, the lens gives about a 40mm field of view. That's about the only difference between this camera and the original GR III from a few years ago, which has a 28mm view.

The built-in sensor stabilization opens up even more options for night or indoor shooting, by helping to eliminate camera shake at low shutter speeds. The camera also packs in two gigabytes of internal storage. Not much, but it might save your hide if you forget to bring a memory card.