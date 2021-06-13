Xbox Game Pass is E3 2021’s biggest winner

Xbox Game Pass is getting a huge influx of titles, with Microsoft and Bethesda spilling details on over 20 new “day one” games headed to the subscription service. The announcements were made in a jam-packed 90 minute E3 2021 stream today, as Microsoft demonstrated just how instrumental its studio acquisition strategy has been to the success of consoles like Xbox Series X.

In fact, more than 30 different titles were revealed and announced at the event today, along with gameplay and more. Bethesda’s Starfield opened the show, quickly followed by Battlefield 2042, with a gameplay trailer reveal.

After that came Halo Infinity‘s multiplayer mode, and then Hades after that. Forza Horizon 5 promises to take racers to Mexico, complete with incredible graphics and renders, before the first teaser of Redfall, a new game which sends players vampire hunting.

It’s a big roster of titles for the rest of 2021 and into 2022, but what stood out was just how many of them are headed to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s subscription game system for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows 10 has been cranking out titles with alacrity, but E3 2021 brought some excellent news about just when subscribers will be able to access some of these new games.

Today alone, in fact, there are 10 more Bethesda games joining the service. That includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Cloud, Console, and PC), Arx Fatalis (PC), Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PC, Cloud, and Console), Doom (Cloud and Console), Fallout (PC), Fallout 2 (PC), Fallout 3 (PC, Cloud, and Console), Fallout: New Vegas (Newly added for PC, Cloud, and Console), Fallout: Tactics (PC), Rage (Cloud and Console), The Evil Within 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console), and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PC, Cloud, and Console).

However there’s still a whole host of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one – either for the game, or in the Xbox ecosystem – that Microsoft confirmed today.

Arriving this year will be:

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S) – July 27

Hades (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 21

Among Us (Cloud and Console) – 2021

Dropping on day one on Xbox Game Pass this year will be:

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance (PC, Cloud, and Console) – June 22

The Ascent (PC, Cloud, and Console) – July 29

Twelve Minutes (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 19

Psychonauts 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – August 25

Aragami 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console)) – September 17

Sable (PC, Cloud, and Console) – September 23

Scorn (PC, Cloud, and Series X|S) – Fall 2021

The Anacrusis (PC, Cloud, and Console) – Fall 2021

Back 4 Blood (PC, Cloud, and Console) – October 12

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – November 9

Shredders (PC, Cloud, and Console) – December 2021

Halo Infinite (PC, Cloud, and Console) – Holiday 2021

Hello Neighbor 2 (PC, Cloud, and Console) – 2021

The Gunk (PC, Cloud, and Console) – 2021

Finally, coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one in the future will be: