Halo Infinite multiplayer gets an official reveal

We were expecting Halo Infinite to be on display during Microsoft’s E3 2021 reveal event, and its time in the spotlight came right in the middle of the show. Microsoft showed off some new cinematic footage from Halo Infinite‘s campaign, but that definitely wasn’t the big Halo Infinite reveal it had lined up for the event. That’s because what followed was the official reveal of Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer.

Multiplayer, of course, is a cornerstone of Halo games, and while this trailer offers a rather disjointed look at multiplayer in Halo Infinite, it shows enough to pique our interest. We get to see a number of weapons in action, along with some grapple hook action, which is one of Halo Infinite‘s new movement mechanics. Also on display are several Halo Infinite maps, though none of them are on screen long enough to get a particularly good feel for their design.

On top of that, there are also a few different modes previewed, including Capture the Flag and Oddball. We also get to see a number of different armor variants, so it looks like cosmetic unlocks are back on the menu in Halo Infinite, just as we’d expect them to be.

As a reminder, Microsoft confirmed last year that Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer will be free to play across PC and Xbox consoles. The campaign, presumably, will be a separate paid purchase, but if you’re not interested in that, you’ll be able to dive into Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer without paying anything up front.

We’re curious about what kind of monetization methods Microsoft will pursue in Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait for those details. Halo Infinite, unfortunately, still doesn’t have a release date, but we’ll let you know when more about the game is revealed.